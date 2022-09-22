Lake City administrator and two former officers arrested for felonious misconduct, perjury

The former Lake City administrator and two former Lake City police officers were arrested and charged Wednesday in relation to the falsification of documents sent to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Eric Wood, the city administrator for Lake City, was charged alongside former Lake City police officers Anthony Snyder and Aaron Alspach.

Wood was charged with one count of felonious misconduct in the office, one count of obstructing prosecution, two counts of suborning perjury and two counts of perjury, according to court records.

Snyder and Alspach were each charged with one count of felonious misconduct in the office and one count of perjury. Court records show Wood is being accused of "suborning," or in other words convincing, Alspach and Snyder to commit perjury.

Alspach was removed from the Lake City police force last October following a special council meeting at the recommendation of Wood, according to local radio station KCIM.

Alspach had failed to complete his training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy more than a year after being hired, the radio station reported at the time. The Lake City council lists considering the termination of an unnamed police officer at Wood's recommendation as the only item on the Oct. 18, 2021 agenda.

Snyder was employed by the Atlantic Police Department at the time of his arrest. The department stated Snyder was placed on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation, according to a news release.

Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure confirmed his office is conducting an investigation into the case, but declined to comment on further details.

The Lake City Police Department Chief Dan Schaffer declined to comment on the arrests. He said his department is not involved in the investigation. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office also declined to comment, referring comment to the Iowa Attorney General's Office. The Iowa Attorney General's Office declined to comment further on the case, other than to confirm the case involved falsified documents sent to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Story continues

Sherry Poole, interim director of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Wood is currently being held in jail with a bond set for $20,000, while Snyder and Alspach are being held on bond for $10,000, according to court records. All three are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Lake City administrator, officers arrested for falsifying documents