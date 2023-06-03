Lake City man arrested in homicide dating back to 2021, police said

The Lake City Police Department said it made an arrest on Friday in the homicide of a man going back to 2021.

On Tues., Oct. 12, 2021 just before 9 p.m., officers from the LCPD were dispatched to 1404 S. Marion Ave. at the Columbia Arms Apartments to conduct a well-being check.

When officers arrived they spoke with a social services program manager who advised that a client had not been heard from in several days. The manager said that this was uncommon.

After knocking on the door and receiving no response, officers made entry and discovered Timothy Drew McGraffick dead from blunt force trauma.

Officers began investigating the death as a homicide based on evidence discovered at the scene. Investigators from the LCPD and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement took over the investigation.

Statements from witnesses who were interviewed lead to Dominic Terrell Brantley being a suspect. Evidence collected and processed also pointed to Brantley.

On Fri., Jun. 2, Brantley was arrested for homicide.

“I would like to thank the community for stepping forward and providing statements in this case,” Chief of Police, Gerald Butler said in a statement. “Their statements allowed investigators to tie evidence from different locations together and this is another example of the community working in conjunction with law enforcement to remove another violent offender from our streets.”

