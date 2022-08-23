Lake City man attacked by K-9 during traffic stop found not guilty of all charges

A Lake City man who was attacked by a police K-9 during a traffic stop in October 2020 was found not guilty of any crime on Tuesday.

Martinezz Bowman was previously charged with fleeing from law enforcement and resisting arrest.

Related: Man suing Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for damages and injuries from K-9 during traffic stop

A dashcam video shows the events leading up to the incident.

Bowman was traveling down a narrow, dark road when police attempted a traffic stop due to the headlights or taillights on his vehicle. He came to a stop in his mother’s driveway, which had a clear light source from the street lamp.

Deputies then drew their firearms and instructed Bowman to get out of his vehicle. When he did, a K-9 began to tear at his right leg.

Bowman was taken to the hospital where he had four surgeries, including skin grafts, which cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills.

In response, he sought damages from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office which filed a motion to dismiss.

Action News Jax is following this developing story and will bring you updates once more information becomes available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.