Lake City man caught by undercover cop: sentenced for illegal firearms and selling crack cocaine

This May, Edrick D. Jackson of Lake City pled guilty to distributing ‘crack’ cocaine and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Jackson to five years in federal prison.

The court also ordered Jackson to forfeit the ammunition and firearms involved in the offenses. Jackson had pleaded guilty on May 25, 2022.

According to court documents, on three separate occasions, Jackson sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant who was working with law enforcement. The sales took place at Jackson’s home in Lake City.

After obtaining a federal search warrant, investigators searched Jackson’s home and located crack cocaine, two digital scales, a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol that had previously been reported stolen, and a Glock 9mm pistol with an extended magazine, loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition.

Jackson had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses and therefore is prohibited by law from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake City Police Department.

It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Laura Cofer Taylor and Michael J. Coolican.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.





