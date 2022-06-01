Lake City man in critical condition after being stabbed during argument

The Lake City Police Department reported that a man is in critical condition after a stabbing Tuesday night on Southeast Church Avenue.

At around 10:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area and located a victim with several stab wounds to his upper body, including one to the chest. The victim was provided first aid and eventually transported to a trauma center for further treatment.

During the investigation, officers were able to determine a physical altercation between two subjects had occurred in which the victim was stabbed. Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, officers identified 54-year-old Johnathan Wyndell “Dale” Smith as the suspect. At this time, it is unclear what led up to the altercation.

Smith was arrested without incident and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

