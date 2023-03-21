Lake City man given probation for recklessly driving under the influence and threatening to kill girlfriend

Mar. 21—ROCHESTER — A 19-year-old Lake City man was given probation and the chance to enter a chemical dependency treatment program as part of a plea deal during a Monday, March 20, 2023, court hearing in Olmsted County District Court.

Charles Harrison Hadler was facing several charges, ranging from misdemeanor domestic assault to felony theft in five separate cases in Olmsted County.

District Judge Lisa Hayne sentenced him to a total of five years of supervised probation and stayed a 90 day jail sentence. He is barred from possessing firearms, alcohol and must complete a domestic abuse evaluation.

According to court documents:

Hadler was charged in January 2023 with felony terroristic threats and several misdemeanor charges related to driving while under the influence and domestic assault after smoking one to two blue pills labeled M30 before getting into an argument with his girlfriend while the pair were in a vehicle. The two are both without housing.

Blue pills stamped with M30 have often been found to be counterfeit clorazepate pills containing fentanyl.

Following the argument, Hadler began to drive between 70 and 90 miles per hour along the frontage road of U.S. Highway 52, and he drove through stoplights at the intersection of 19th Street Northwest.

The girlfriend, fearing for her safety, grabbed the vehicle's wheel and crashed into a parked car.

Hadler then assessed the damage to their vehicle and got back into the car where he grabbed the woman's hair and began shaking her head while berating her.

He then got back out of the car and the woman locked the doors. Hadler was able to get in through the vehicle's hatchback and told her he was going to "slit her throat."

The woman grabbed a knife in the car to prevent Hadler from getting to it, but he pulled her out of the vehicle.

A bystander saw the incident unfold and stopped Hadler, who had pinned the woman to the ground.

Hadler told law enforcement that he had used controlled substances earlier and that he drives fast when he's upset. He denied hurting the woman.

He also failed multiple field sobriety tests and a sample of his blood, obtained through a search warrant, was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.

As part of his plea deal, Hadler pleaded guilty to domestic assault and driving under the influence, both misdemeanors, in exchange for a felony terroristic threats charge and several misdemeanor charges being dismissed. He was given two years of supervised probation and a stayed 90-day jail sentence for this incident.

Hadler also pleaded guilty to three felony theft charges in three separate cases. He was given five years of supervised probation and Hayne ordered a stay of imposition in those cases, meaning if Hadler successfully completes his probation, his felony charges will be reduced to a misdemeanors, though the court reserves the right to order him to prison if he violates his probation.

In a separate gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession case, Hayne ordered a stay of adjudication, meaning that if the Hadler successfully completes probation, his charge will be dismissed. He was given two years of supervised probation in that case.

All of his sentences will run concurrently.