Lake City man who killed teenage skateboarder in 2021 drunk driving crash sentenced to jail

Nov. 25—WABASHA — An 86-year-old Lake City man was sentenced in Wabasha County District Court this week to 180 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to striking and killing 16-year-old Adrianna Simon while intoxicated last year.

As part of a plea deal, Bernard Wayne Quist pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more within two hours of driving. Several other felony charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Quist is currently in custody in the Wabasha County Jail with an expected release date of March 20, 2023.

District Judge Christopher Neisen also ordered Quist to serve 10 days in jail coinciding with the anniversary of Simon's killing over the next decade.

Multiple court filings by Quist say that Simon struck his vehicle but under oath, Quist admitted that his vehicle struck Simon the night of Aug. 31, 2021 and that he was over the legal limit for alcohol consumption.

Neisen also gave Quist a stayed 57-month prison sentence and 10 years of supervised probation, along with requiring Quist to perform 30 hours of community service per year for the next decade.

Quist will also be required to attend a MADD impact panel following his release from jail, undergo a mental health and chemical dependency evaluation and abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs.

According to the criminal complaint:

Wabasha police were dispatched to the 700 block of Grant Boulevard West around 10 p.m. where they found Simon laying motionless on the ground after Quist's vehicle struck her while she was riding a skateboard.

Several people who witnessed the crash attempted to provide aid to Simon but she was pronounced deceased shortly after being transported to Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

A witness told law enforcement they heard a loud bang and saw a body lying on the ground. Quist and his passenger were present at that time but left before police arrived. A charge related to leaving the scene was dismissed in accordance with Quist's plea deal.

Quist reportedly said "she's gone," referring to the teenage he struck and killed, a witness told law enforcement. Quist's passenger reportedly said "she just darted out," multiple witnesses told law enforcement.

Quist and his passenger later contacted police and reported back to the scene of the homicide.

He admitted to consuming several alcoholic beverages prior to driving. A prelimanary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .096. An analysis of a blood sample from Quist obtained from a search warrant showed a blood alcohol content of .085.