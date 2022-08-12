Lake City PD: Man arrested for possession of loaded guns and bags of marijuana

The Lake City Police Department reported that it arrested 25-year-old Aaron Terrel Brannon at a traffic stop for possessing two loaded firearms and over 500 grams of marijuana.

On Thursday, August 11 at 6:45 p.m., an officer from the Lake City PD was working a traffic assignment in the area of NW Long Street.

Upon observing a white passenger car failing to make a complete stop and running a stop sign, the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Upon contacting the driver of the vehicle, the officer observed a firearm and several open containers of alcohol, as well as detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the driver’s window.

The driver did not possess a medical marijuana card and was detained for further investigation.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers discovered over 500 grams of marijuana, along with cash, drug paraphernalia and several ski masks. Three loaded firearms were also located in the vehicle.

Brannon was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center without further incident.

Here is a look at what Brannon had in his car.

