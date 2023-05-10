Lake City police arrest woman for suspected argument leading to gunfire

Lake City Police Department responded to a call about a disturbance involving gunfire on Northwest Georgia Avenue.

When officers arrived, they learned there was an altercation between a male and Nidia Yenise Nunez.

According to news release, the male went inside a house and started throwing the woman’s clothes outside to the backyard.

While this was happening the man heard one gunshot in the backyard. He called police to report the incident.

Read: INVESTIGATES: Questions over firefighter promotions

The man reports to police that when he walked to the backyard and saw Nunez with a handgun which she then placed into her purse.

Officers located Nidia Nunez and took her into custody. The handgun was collected and placed into evidence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville civil rights groups win redistricting lawsuit against city following federal ruling

Read: Community coming together to remember Tristyn Bailey at Veterans Park

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.