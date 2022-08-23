Lake City Police Department arrests teen for possession of firearm

The Lake City Police Department arrested a 17-year-old accused of having a firearm.

LCPD received a warrant for the arrest on Monday after a judge found probable cause for arrest.

According to the police department, the arrest is connected to an ongoing investigation of gun violence in Lake City.

Action News Jax is not releasing the teen’s name due to his age.

“We encourage the public to report any suspicious activity. If you see something, say something,” Chief of Police Gerald Butler said.

If you would like to report an incident involving gun violence, call 386-752-4343.

