Lake City Police Department makes 3 arrests, recovers multiple firearms

Two men have been accused of shooting into the public from a Lake City home early Monday morning. Another man in the same location was found in possession of a stolen firearm, police say.

All three men were arrested by the Lake City Police Department.

The incident happened in the area of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Northeast Aberdeen Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Ronald Jones and Shavonte Mitchell. Police were told Jones was seen shooting from the porch.

A sweep of the area revealed there were 17 shell casings on the porch, police say.

Jones was detained and his firearm, a Glock 23 .40-caliber, was taken for evidence. Mitchell was also detained and found in possession of a Diamondback DB9 9mm.

LCPD says after they did a safety sweep of the home, they found Marvin Damon asleep next to a stolen Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 9mm.

When LCPD obtained a search warrant, they found more firearms and ammunition, including AR-style magazines. They also found multiple containers of marijuana and unidentified pills.

Jones, Mitchell and Damon were transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

