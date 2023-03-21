Lake City police looking for Ryan Paul McCartney, accused of stabbing victim with pitchfork

A Lake City man has been charged with second degree murder after allegedly attacking a person with a pitchfork.

On Monday, March 20 at 8:25 a.m., officers with the Lake City Police Department were dispatched to NW Palm Drive to the report of a person stabbed with a pitchfork. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head and neck. Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived and transported the victim to a trauma unit.

The victim and witnesses on scene provided statements to investigators indicating the suspect Ryan Paul McCartney had became upset and threw a pitchfork at the victim after a verbal altercation. McCartney then fled the area on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

An active arrest warrant for McCartney was requested by investigators and signed by a judge for attempted second degree murder.

McCartney is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see or know of the location of McCartney, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency. If you have information concerning this incident, you are asked to call Investigator Poteat, with Lake City PD at 386-752-4343.

