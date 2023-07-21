Lake City Police is looking for suspects who robbed an ATM machine and dragged with a stolen truck

Lake City Police Department was called to an alarm on Ameris Bank at 2357 West US Highway 90.

When officers arrived they saw an ATM was missing from its foundation near the drive-through. Police say you can see drag marks on the asphalt leading through the Lake City Mall parking lot heading northeast.

An officer saw a white utility truck traveling north, dragging an ATM on Northwest Bascom Norris Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but two suspects fled on foot into the woods.

LCPD found the utility vehicle had been stolen from Madison County.

LCPD and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter with the help of Baker Correctional Institution K-9 Unit to track the suspects. The Florida Highway Patrol’s Drone Unit and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Air Unit provided extra help to find the suspects in the woods.

The FBI is on the scene and the CCSO.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, they are asked to call the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Sgt. Kevin Johns.

Report information anonymously by calling the LCPD TIPS line at 386-719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.

