Lake City Police made arrest in homicide from October 2021

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, officers from the Lake City Police Department were dispatched to 1404 S Marion Avenue, Columbia Arms Apartments, to conduct a well-being check.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a social services program manager who advised a client had not been heard from in several days which was uncommon. After knocking on the door and receiving no response, officers made entry into the residence and discovered Timothy Drew McGaffick, deceased inside from blunt force trauma. Based on evidence at the scene, officers began investigating the death as a homicide. Investigators from the Lake City Police Department, as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, responded and took over the investigation.

Statements from witnesses who were interviewed during the investigation lead to Dominic Terrell Brantley being a suspect. Evidence collected was processed and also pointed to Brantley.

On June 2, 2023, Brantley was arrested for Homicide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Triple stabbing outside restaurant in Ponte Vedra Beach, SJCSO investigating

Read: Jacksonville Human Society is still looking for fosters for kittens in need

Read: Teen boy shot in the neck, police are still trying to locate crime scene

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.