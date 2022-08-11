Lake City Police say missing woman ‘endangered’

The Lake City Police Department has issued a missing person alert.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Shayla Elizabeth Williams went missing on Aug. 10, 2022. She was last seen in the late evening at Bob’s Chevron, located at 128 E. Duval St., Lake City, Florida.

Police say Williams is missing an in danger.

She is 19 years old, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories