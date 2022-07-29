Lake City police say no injuries reported in home shooting

On Friday, July 29, shortly after 1 a.m., Lake City Police were called to NE Fairview Street after witnesses heard gunfire.

Officers spoke with two people who reported hearing the gunfire coming from outside a home.

However, 17 bullet holes were found inside the residence. Police were also able to identify from inside the house where the gunfire came from.

Shell casings were found and processed as well as bullet fragments.

There were no reported injuries.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 and speak with one of our investigators.

