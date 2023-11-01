Lake City Police said one person injured in alleged robbery, stabbing

On Wed., Nov. 1 at around 1 a.m. dispatchers in Lake City received a 911 hang-up call.

Officers were sent to the area of Sago Glen where the call originated from. Once on scene police spoke with a man and woman who said that everything was ok. Officers did notice that the outside residence was a mess as though a disturbance had occurred.

At 2:45 a.m. officers were called back to the same area after someone reported a man being stabbed. At the scene, police found the same man from earlier with an injury to the back of his head. EMS transported the subject to a local hospital for treatment.

Following a trail of blood back to the same residence on Sago Glen, officers discovered blood and a broken knife. There were no other people in the home.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission air units were called in to help locate missing people from the residence. Florida Department of Corrections K-9 teams provided ground assistance in the search while a thermal drone was also used.

Lake City Police said after 6 hours, the three missing people were found asleep in a neighboring apartment. No evidence was discovered at the home where the subject said a robbery was said to have occurred.

If anyone has information on the incident please contact Investigator Poteat at 386-752-4343. You can also call the LCPD TIPS line at 386-719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.

