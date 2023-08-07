Lake City traffic stop for seatbelt violation leads to drug bust

A simple traffic stop for a seatbelt violation in Lake City leads police to uncover several different types of narcotics including THC, cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, MDMA, and Psilocybin.

Reports from the Lake City Police Department state that on Saturday, August 5, at 5:46 p.m., officers from the Lake City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a passenger’s seatbelt violation.

When officers approached the driver’s window, they were able to smell marijuana coming from inside the car.

The officer could also plainly see a plastic bag containing a green plant-like substance along with a firearm on the passenger floorboard.

The driver, Sabrina Lynn Blackburn, and passenger, Jacob Donovan Harper Barnett, were removed from the car and a probable cause search was conducted.

The search revealed several different types of narcotics and both occupants were arrested and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center without further incident.

Click here to read Lake City Police Department full report

