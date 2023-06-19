Lake City woman, 45, dies after struck by train on CSX tracks in Girard Township

GIRARD — A 45-year-old Lake City woman was killed when she was hit by a CSX train on Saturday at about 11:45 p.m. in Girard Township, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the woman as Niccole G. Burtis. The Erie County Coroner's Office ruled the death a suicide, Deputy Coroner John Maloney said.

The incident happened on the CSX tracks between Fairplain and Nursery roads in Girard Township, just east of Lake City, state police said in a news release. State police said troopers investigated after CSX workers reported that one of their trains had hit a pedestrian.

Evidence at the scene indicated that Burtis intentionally placed herself in front of the train, according to the news release. State police said Maloney pronounced Burtis dead at the scene. He made the official ruling on the death.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Lake City woman, 45, dies after struck by train