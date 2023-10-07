Lake City woman shot by GTC Sheriff's office deputy

Oct. 7—BIG RAPIDS — Grand Traverse County Sheriff Mike Shea confirmed that one of his deputies was involved in the standoff-related death of a Lake City woman.

The Thursday shooting happened while the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force Emergency Response Team tried to execute a search warrant and arrest the 41-year-old Lake City woman in Norwich Township, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll.

The warrant was for a felonious assault, Shea said.

Emergency Response Team members confronted the woman, who was armed at the time, and she was shot and killed, the police report stated.

Carroll said they are waiting to release the woman's name until later in the investigation by the Michigan State Police Forensic Science Laboratory and the Seventh District Investigative Response Team.

Per department policy, Shea said the deputy was placed on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation.

Shea said it's their policy to have a different law enforcement entity investigate officer-involved shootings. Since the death involved a multi-jurisdictional agency, Shea said it made sense to have the state police handle it.

In 2007, Charlie Jetter, a sheriff's office trained sniper, was investigated by the state police after fatally shooting an Interlochen man after an 11-hour armed standoff. Jetter was one of more than 50 law enforcement officers to respond, and was found not responsible after a Michigan State Police investigation, an Attorney General investigation and other court actions.

Shea said he would provide more information as he was able, citing the pending investigation.

Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said he was unable to comment on the case until the state police investigation is closed.