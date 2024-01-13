Lake County ADAMHS Board moves to new office space in Mentor

Jan. 13—The Lake County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board recently relocated from its space in downtown Painesville to a new office in Mentor at 9237 Mentor Ave., Unit B.

"We've been in Victoria Place for over 25 years and we thank Painesville, and (City Manager) Doug Lewis, for being such a great partner and host to our board for so many years," said Executive Director Kimberly Fraser.

The organization began seeking new office space with the news of the many proposed changes coming to Victoria Place, which include a remodeling of the exterior, new entrances, planned restaurants and permanent housing zoned for the location.

"We wanted to see if there was a location that was accessible and a good fit for our small staff," Fraser said, expressing appreciation to Mentor officials who facilitated locating the spot.

Fraser added that the office space suits the organization's needs better in being along the public transit corridor and more centrally located in the county.

"We are elated to have a county organization, like Lake ADAMHS, here in Mentor where they can be a resource to local business leaders, residents, and students that struggle with substance use disorder or are living with a mental illness," said Mentor Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Christine Weber.

Additional questions about services can be answered by calling the Compass Line at 440-350-2000.

For more information, visit www.HelpThatWorks.us.