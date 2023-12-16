Lake County cemeteries host 'Wreaths Across America' ceremonies

Dec. 16—For the ninth year, the New Connecticut Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution took to Lake County cemeteries to honor fallen veterans as part of Wreaths Across America Day.

And like past years, the significance and solemn symbolism of placing wreaths on graves were not missed.

This year, a record number of veterans — 2,500 — were recognized at Painesville's Evergreen and Riverside cemeteries.

"Serve and Succeed," the Wreaths Across America theme for 2003, also saw gatherings at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Painesville, and Willoughby's Memorial Garden and Sharpe Road cemeteries, in addition to four cemeteries in Leroy Township.

According to Wreaths Across America, volunteers placed 2.7 million wreaths at 3,702 sites in 2022.

This year, across the country, over 3 million veterans will have wreaths placed at their final resting places at other 4,000-plus locations, thanks to 6,682 sponsorship groups, noted DAR National Vice Chairperson, Wreaths Across America, Debby Kocsis, who presided over the Dec. 16 Evergreen ceremony.

"Last year, we placed approximately 1,700 (wreaths) between Evergreen and Riverside," she said. "Those who donated in the past continue to do so, and several companies in the year, and many veterans groups, also contributed, as well as the Frank H. Kettlewood Squadron Northeast Ohio (252) Civil Air Patrol, and the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

"And we continue to grow....we placed (just) 250 wreaths that first year and we continue the goal to 'Remember, Honor, and Teach,' which aligns with the Daughters of the American Revolution's stated mission."

Kocsis said her commitment to the cause began in her first year when a gentleman approached her to express gratitude for the group's annual acts of remembrance. Reflexively, she issued thanks but was told there was no need.

"He said, 'I need to thank you for keeping my brother's memory alive....' "

She later discovered that when the man was about 4, his 17-year-old brother, stationed on a ship during WWII, never came home.

"We were both crying and hugging and that memory will live on in me always," Kocsis said. "Daughters (of the American Revolution) are vibrant, active women who are passionate about community service, preserving history, and educating children, as well as supporting those who serve our nation."

Additionally, the organization announced a recurring scholarship for a veteran at Lakeland Community College and will also be donating to the charity group "Honoring our Heroes", and to 15-year-old Eastlake North High School student Owen Engle to help bring a monument to Willowick for Gold Star Families.

"We also fund a scholarship for a senior in high school student who exhibits qualities of a 'good citizen,' " Kocsis said.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.

The organization coordinates the wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as in all 50 states and overseas.