Lake County commissioners note year's achievements, look to 2024

Jan. 1—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is one in a series looking at what Northeast Ohio communities and agencies experienced in 2023 and what is facing them in 2024.

As in years previous, the Lake County commissioners — with the aid and assistance of community agencies, political subdivisions, county department officials, and the public — continue to pursue projects, plans, and programming to meet "the changing needs of residents," both small and substantial.

And, in describing 20223 as a "truly banner year" for the county, the board this week delineated several key accomplishments in rounding out the last 365 days.

Healthy Aging Grant

Last month, Lake County was awarded $447,954 in Healthy Aging Grant funds from the Ohio Department of Aging.

Established through House Bill 33 of the 135th General Assembly, the program will be used to provide $40 million in support of local services, for all 88 counties, to address social determinants of health and to foster improved quality of life for Ohioans ages 60 and older so they may remain in their homes and connected to their communities.

The funds also serve to preserve personal assets and promote healthy, independent, active lifestyles.

Healthy Aging Grants resolve to address longstanding health and economic disparities which amplified the impact of the pandemic in many of Ohio's counties.

Funds are set to be rewarded by Jan. 4.

"We want older adults in Lake County to live longer, healthier lives with dignity and autonomy," said Commissioner Richard Regovich, "and we are appreciative to the state for making these funds available to do just that."

Phone Pal

Earlier this year, the commissioners announced the launch of the "Phone Pal" program, which is designed to "promote social connection and address senior citizen loneliness, thereby increasing the ability to age in place and remain independent."

Described as a reassurance program that matches volunteers with older, isolated adults, Phone Pal serves to link principals seeking to converse twice a week.

The initiative is made possible by a portion of a two-year AmeriCorps Seniors grant, totaling $114,993, received by the commissioners, with a 10 percent match from the Senior Services Levy.

According to the board, the program is unique in that it uses a software system that allows approved matches to call through a special phone line, eliminating the need to exchange phone numbers or report volunteer data.

"The software enables us to measure outcomes, track calls and evaluate the program's overall effectiveness," Regovich said. "We will be able to utilize this software to ensure older adults aren't slipping through the cracks."

For more information on the program, call 440-350-2020, or to become a Phone Pal volunteer, contact the Lake County Volunteer Network at 440-350-5360.

Workforce partnership

In the fall, Mentor Schools, Lakeland Community College, and the Lake County commissioners announced a new partnership that will allow for a newly created director of workforce development position for both the school district and the college.

According to officials, the initiative is "committed to enriching educational and workforce opportunities, bridging workforce training gaps, and enhancing prospects for students and residents throughout Northeast Ohio."

Moreover, the alliance serves to "underscore expanding and aligning workforce development in Lake County, ensure brighter prospects for students, and provide broader access to College Credit Plus programs.

Commissioners John Hamercheck, John Plecnik and Regovich have supported the joint effort, "recognizing the potential to advance the educational and economic well-being of residents."

"I am proud to spearhead this collaboration and further invest in the future of the young adults in Lake County," Regovich said. "By combining resources, I believe Lake County will put itself in a unique position to better train our workforce for the future."

Lake County Sheriff's Office Training Facility

In August, officials announced the completion of Phase I of the Lake County Sheriff's Office Public Safety Training Facility project, at 2041 Blasé Nemeth Road in Painesville Township, and marked the beginning of construction of Phase II.

Designed by Burgess and Niple, Inc., and constructed by Town Center Construction of Northfield, Phase I includes a multipurpose training building that incorporates a classroom setting that can be converted to a training site for defensive tactics or a shooting simulator to assist officers in scenarios from crisis negotiations to shoot/don't shoot decision-making.

The existing outdoor range stations will also be utilized, and a new precision rifle range will be constructed, officials noted.

Phase II — with additional funding provided by Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews — will consist of a simunitions building that will allow law enforcement agencies to train on high-risk traffic stops and building searches due to a moveable wall system that will be incorporated into the design.

Phase II is expected to be completed next year, officials noted.

The Sheriff's Office will continue to manage range operations but will work with all Lake County police departments so officers will have access to the training facility regularly.

"This (project) proves our level of commitment to public safety in Lake County," Hamercheck said. "It has taken a tremendous amount of effort by many and we are thankful to now have this state-of-the-art facility.

Concord and Madison townships ARPA

In the spring, the board approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for Concord Township's Auburn Road Waterline ($400,000) and Girdled Road West Waterline ($600,000) projects, and the Madison Township (U.S.) Route 20 Sanitary Sewer Project ($1,000,000).

Concord identified "multiple areas" that historically exhibited poor water quality for its residents. Additionally, the construction/extension of a public waterline addresses public health concerns for residents and provides a "loop" which will increase water pressure in the project's portion of the township.

Route 20 in Madison serves as the primary commercial corridor in the township representing significant long-term growth opportunities, the board noted, adding the project will provide businesses between Haines Road to Burns Road access to sanitary sewers.

"Madison Township was the first entity to submit a solid project, bundling many projects into one proposal and I thank the townships for their patience through the process," Hamercheck said.

Wickliffe and Willowick ARPA

In August, the commissioners approved the use of ARPA funds for the Willowick/Wickliffe E. 288th Street/Fairway Boulevard Storm Sewer Rehabilitation Project for $437,500.

According to Wickliffe Mayor Joe Sakacs and Willowick Mayor Michael Vanni, the project will reestablish existing storm sewer pipe utilizing new technology that requires no excavation, and yields the same structural and joint sealing benefits as open-cut repairs but will apply an "innovative" injection method.

Moreover, project benefits reduce sinkholes and overall costs compared to open-cut repairs.

"At a time when both cities are impacted by higher sewer rates from the Euclid Sewage Treatment Plant, the project allows us to take some of the burden off the local taxpayers," Plecnik said.

Digital records

In April, the commissioners' clerk's office completed an extensive digitization project, placing thousands of records online, allowing Lake County staff and the public to have free, secure, remote access to data and images 24/7, 365.

Additionally, officials noted, digitization eliminates the need to handle original, often fragile, documents.

"Offering online access to records eliminates the need, too, to travel to the office, helping to protect constituents during public health emergencies," said Clerk Jennifer Bell. "Digitization also ensures records are backed up, electronically, in case of disaster."

The county worked in partnership with Cott Systems, Inc., headquartered in Columbus, to scan and organize the records using the company's Index Books software.

For more information and to view records, visit www.recordroom.cottsystems.com/LakeOHBoC/guest/Search/OIB.

Community Development Block Grant

The CDBG program addresses a wide range of needs and aims to develop viable communities by providing decent housing, improving living environments, and expanding economic opportunities, mainly for low- and moderate-income individuals.

Additionally, the "flexible program" bolsters public participation from partners, stakeholders and citizens.

During the fiscal year 2022, the county's CDBG program has invested:

—$757,200 for public facility and infrastructure improvements in six communities

—$233,100 for public services assisting 2,651 individuals

—$303,500 for housing programs assisting 63 households

—Servicing a business loan portfolio for economic development, supporting local businesses through the Small Business Emergency Relief Fund and the Lake County Economic Development Loan Program

Solar eclipse preparation

Lake County will experience a total solar eclipse on April 8, which will enter Ohio near Greenville in Darke County and exit near Avon Lake in Lorain County.

The eclipse will occur at about 3:12 p.m. and last four minutes.

Additionally, Lake County will have several "prime viewing areas," with the center line of the eclipse traversing Lake Erie roughly 10 miles due north of the eastern and western boundaries of the county, with the center line of the eclipse approximately five miles due north of Mentor.

"I am grateful we have such wonderful teams to help us prepare to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for the thousands of visitors to Lake County," Plecnik said.

Lead Safe Ohio grant

Lake County was recently selected as one of 53 grantees to receive funding aimed at protecting residents from the dangers of toxic lead.

The $1,303,000 comes from the new Lead Safe Ohio program, which is allocating a total of $84 million to support lead mitigation and prevention projects in 72 counties.

Additionally, the commissioners said the award will support construction-related activities such as waterline, window and door replacements, siding and soffit enclosures, porch-component repairs, lead-cleaning efforts, and more.

"Outside of political service, I can say, as a state-licensed contractor, this is truly a much-needed program," Hamercheck said. "With the passage of time, too many people think that lead abatement is no longer an issue....it is our hope that homeowners will take advantage of this program."

The funding will be allocated as follows:

—$567,700 for owner-occupied homes

—$105,000 for rental properties

—$300,000 for child care facilities

—$200,000 for congregate care shelters

For more information, contact Rhea Benton, Lake County Planning and Community Development assistant director, at rhea.benton@lakecountyohio.gov or 440-350-2740.