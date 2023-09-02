Lake County Common Pleas Court's Juvenile Division standardizes family law forms

Sep. 2—The Lake County Common Pleas Court's Juvenile Division is implementing the utilization of standardized family law forms.

According to a news release from the Juvenile Division, effective Sept. 8, the court's Juvenile Division will no longer accept filings of the form complaint for custody, parenting time, child support and other family law matters.

Judge Michael L. DeLeone has implemented the utilization of standardized family law forms established by the Supreme Court of Ohio.

According to the release, the standard family law forms will be available on the court's

website, juvenile.lakecountyohio.gov, and in person at the Juvenile Division's

Clerks Office.

The forms can also be accessed directly from the Ohio Supreme Court's website.

According to the release, DeLeone believes this will improve public access to file motions, clarity of requested relief, as well as increase consistency of filings. The present complaint

forms will no longer be accepted for filings.

DeLeone, a Concord Township resident, assumed office on Aug. 14 after being appointed to the Lake County Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division by Gov. Mike DeWine He took the seat formerly held by Karen Lawson, who made history as the first female to serve Lake County as Juvenile Court judge. Lawson died Feb. 25.