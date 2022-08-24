Lake County corrections officers deal with jail suicide attempts

Aug. 23—Attempted suicides among inmates at the county jail occur more often than Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno or anyone at the department would like to see.

"As I've said before, inmates coming into jail are arriving with mental health issues and drug/alcohol addictions, often with a combination of both," Leonbruno said. "These challenges, combined with the fact they have been arrested due to their crimes, often result in those incarcerated seeing suicide as a way out."

An increased emphasis on training corrections officers to be aware of these possibilities and when possible prevent the inmate from harm is taken very seriously by the sheriff's office, including over 25 hours of training per year, according to Leonbruno.

Recently, that training and dedication to the safety of all inmates paid off.

According to a Sheriff's Office news release, on two occasions this month, officers in the detention facility discovered suicide attempts in progress and worked quickly to save the lives of the inmates involved.

In early August during tours, Officer Nicholas Janecek and Officer Payton Hanas found a female inmate with a bed sheet tied around her neck in her cell unit. Both officers worked quickly to get the inmate breathing on her own. Upon nursing staff's arrival, the inmate was transported to the ER for evaluation.

During another tour, Officer Christopher Weir and Janacek found a male inmate attempting to hang himself. Their quick action prevented the inmate from doing so and they were able to keep him calm until medical staff arrived.

"Today the duties of corrections officer are quite challenging, and this is one of the more important duties," Leonbruno said. "Our jail facility houses over 300 inmates per day, both men and women, from all walks of life. We've had up to 420 inmates on a given day so we take this matter very seriously."

Suicide attempts, fights between inmates, assaults, overdoses and other stressful issues can take a toll on the mental health of the staff, and the Lake County Sheriff's Office Critical Stress Incident Management program was developed to help staff deal with such issues more effectively and work with such stressors early on.

"Responding to inmates in crisis is one of the most important skills a correction officer must develop," Leonbruno said. "We are fortunate here at the Lake County Sheriff's Office and in our Lake County community to have so many gifted people working in the jail to assist prisoners in realizing that there is hope and a better tomorrow."