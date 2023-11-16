Lake County Council on Aging awarded $150,000 grant

Nov. 15—Lake County Council on Aging has received a $150,000 grant from the Jerome T. Osborne and Georgeanne S. Osborne Charitable Trust, agency officials announced.

According to the Mentor-based organization, the contribution will "profoundly impact the nonprofit and its mission to serve the most vulnerable members of the community by leveraging technology to strengthen the response to the needs of seniors, today and in the future."

Additionally, Sunny Masters, administrator of the trust, highlighted the "lasting, philanthropic legacy" of the Osbornes and recognized the couple's "unwavering commitment" to supporting nonprofit organizations, noting the trustees expressed deep satisfaction with the Council on Aging's "outstanding work, services, and programs."

Council on Aging officials added that the funds will enable the agency to move forward with ambitious plans to integrate two independent psychosocial assessment systems into a cohesive program.

The funds, noted CEO Joe Tomsick, will directly result in improved efficiency and effectiveness, ultimately enhancing services provided to the Lake County community.

"For a number of years, it has been my desire to migrate our social work assessment software into one system," he said. "The difficulty has always been finding the financial resources we needed to support these important projects, and this generous gift is a testament which signifies a transformative moment (for us), with the potential to shape the future of the organization."

Tomsick added that a portion of the award will be used to upgrade the agency's volunteer reporting system to streamline the tracking of service hours.

"The board and I are beyond grateful as this grant will make a big difference in our ability to move forward and will serve as the cornerstone of services to our community for years to come," he said.