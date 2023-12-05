Lake County Council on Aging 'Share the Love' campaign running through Jan. 2

Dec. 5—The Lake County Council on Aging is once again participating in the annual collaborative "Share the Love" event.

As part of a national partnership with Meals on Wheels America, Subaru of America, Inc., and its retailers will donate a minimum of $300 to charity for every new vehicle leased or sold through Jan. 2.

Since the campaign began in 2008, more than 4.3 million meals have been donated and helped provide friendly visits to seniors being served by local Meals on Wheels programs across the country.

Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like Lake County Council on Aging, will receive a share of the donation raised by Subaru dealers in Ohio.

The agency has partnered with Adventure Subaru in Painesville and Ken Ganley Subaru in Wickliffe to raise awareness for the popular holiday year-end sales-and-giving event and drive support for Meals on Wheels through its "Blizzard Bag Food Drive," which runs through Dec. 15.

Adventure Subaru and Ken Ganley Subaru will both host a Blizzard Bag collection box.

The bags provide a 2- to-3-day emergency food supply for seniors in the county Meals on Wheels program and currently serve nearly 700 seniors every weekday.

The public is invited to donate nonperishable food items, such as canned tuna or chicken, chili, ravioli, soup, single-serving prepared meals, canned fruits and vegetables, packaged macaroni and cheese, crackers with cheese/peanut butter, trail mix, peanut butter, oatmeal, fruit juice or protein bars/drinks.

Monetary donations — cash, credit card or check — are also welcome at the Council on Aging office at 8520 East Ave. in Mentor, officials noted.

For more information, contact Director of Community Services Linda Llewellyn at 440-205-8111, ext. 241.

Council on Aging CEO Joe Tomsick said support from partners like Subaru remains critical for the agency's ability to serve an ever-increasing number of seniors reaching out for our services, especially the Meals on Wheels program.

"The 'Share the Love' campaign helps us continue to provide the nutritional support that vulnerable, isolated Lake County seniors need, especially during the coldest of seasons," he added, noting senior centers throughout the region also host Blizzard Bag boxes as well as the nonprofit's office and five nutrition sites.

For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.