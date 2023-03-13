Lake County Courthouse: Trial begins for man accused of killing neighbor with machete

TAVARES – A judge who ruled against a Stand Your Ground defense on Friday began jury selection Monday for a Leesburg man charged with hacking his neighbor to death with a machete.

Carlos Reyes is charged with walking up to Gary Mosley’s screened-in porch at 1 a.m. on June 29, 2017, identifying himself as “John,” and tried to enter the area where Mosley and Franklin Wright were playing cards, according to court records.

Mosley told Reyes to get off his Georgia Avenue property or he would call police, but Reyes walked up to the porch and opened the porch door.

Wright, 63, who is disabled with a stroke, said he sprayed Reyes with pepper spray. Mosley began fighting the man and the battle moved onto the front lawn. Wright ran into the house to awaken Mosley’s cousin.

When he came back out to the porch he heard Mosley shout, “Call the police, he’s killing me. He has a machete.”

When rescue workers arrived, Mosley said, “I’m going to bleed out, man.”

Mosley was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Doctors had given him 50 units of blood by 7:30 a.m. One doctor said, “Two of the injuries were so severe he could the victim’s brain. His left forearm was attached by only a few tendons."

Mosley died on July 1, 2017.

The defense tried to invoke Stand Your Ground

“The victim had been struck with the machete 17-18 times, causing skull fractures, removing his eye, and nearly severing his left hand,” according to the state’s motion to dismiss the application for the Stand Your Ground defense.

The law states that a person does not have a duty to retreat but can defend himself if he feels his life is threatened, defense attorney Wanda Greene argued Friday.

Assistant State Attorney Cherish Adams argued that the statute requires that the person must not be engaged in criminal activity, and that he had a right to be where he defended himself.

In this case, Adams argued, Reyes was trespassing, which is a criminal activity, and he had no right to be on Mosley’s property.

Mosley, 61, had defensive wounds, including having his left hand almost severed. Plus, a lot of the blows were delivered from above, suggesting he was on the ground or had fallen into bushes.

The defense said that Wright later told someone while drinking that Reyes had acted in self-defense.

The machete was found stuck in the ground near a fence. There were questions from the beginning about where the rusty machete came from. Was it Mosley’s, and left in the yard? Or did Reyes bring it? Blood found on the weapon was tested and found to be Mosley’s.

Circuit Judge Richard Singeltary

Circuit Judge G. Richard Singeltary ruled against the defense in the Stand Your Ground claim and is now presiding over the trial.

An anonymous tip led to a break in the case

An anonymous caller told police that Reyes, then 35, was the suspect.

Reyes’ wife, Yerenie Torres, told investigators that he had come home on nearby Waitman Avenue sweaty and breathing hard.

First, he said he had been attacked by a dog. He also said he had been injured climbing a fence.

He took a shower, went to bed, and then said he had hit someone with a machete.

She told police he had been taking drugs, including PCP, and had become increasingly violent.

Reyes gave different accounts to police, investigators said.

Crime scene investigators seized a pair of boots, clothing, and a blood-smeared shower curtain.

Torres told the Daily Commercial that Reyes didn’t have much blood on him, but he did have a gash on his back, a bite mark on his nose and injuries to his hand.

“He was attacked and was defending himself,” she said.

