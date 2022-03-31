Lake County Curaleaf employees accused of stealing nearly $50K of marijuana from Mt. Dora dispensary

Two employees at the Curaleaf medical marijuana dispensary in Mount Dora are accused of stealing pounds of product from the store over a matter of months.

Lake County deputies say the dispensary’s security manager initially received an anonymous tip that 24-year-old Danielle Eiler and 24-year-old Hector Valle-Roman were stealing bags of marijuana “flower” from the store each night they worked.

The tipster claimed the two employees would fill a machine and claim it was clogged so that they could empty it and keep the excess product.

The caller said they saw Eiler and Valle-Roman posting pictures of the marijuana on Snap Chat.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video from the store dating back to the earliest alleged theft in November.

According to the sheriff’s office, Eiler and Valle-Roman can bee seen repeatedly taking bags of marijuana to the manager’s office over the course of several months before walking out with it concealed on them.

Deputies say in all, the two stole approximately 49 bags of marijuana worth a total of just under $50,000.

When interviewed by detectives, Eiler admitted to stealing about 50 bags of “flower” by hiding it on her body. She said she’d then sell it to a friend by the ounce and share a portion of the earnings with Valle-Roman.

When shown a picture of herself leaving the manager’s office with what seemed to be obvious bulges in her pants leg and waistline, Eiler admitted that the bulge was the “flower” she was taking from the facility without permission.

Both Eiler and Valle-Roman were booked into the Lake County jail Monday on grand theft charges.

They’ve since been released on $5,000 bond each.

