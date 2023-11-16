Lake County deputies join multi-county search for missing Winter Springs woman

Deputies in Lake County were out searching Thursday for a Winter Springs mother of four who disappeared nearly five days ago.

Investigators in several local counties have spent days trying to find Shakeira Rucker.

Deputies were seen searching Thursday morning along Wolfbrance Road in the Mount Dora area.

Watch: Records show missing woman’s estranged husband served time for murder in Virginia

The area is just a couple miles away from where Rucker’s estranged husband, Cory Hill, lived.

Hill was the last person seen with Rucker.

The two were captured on surveillance video at a seafood restaurant in Davenport on Saturday night.

Watch: ‘I just want my mom’: Family of missing Winter Springs woman search for clues in Polk County

Hill was arrested later after a violent encounter with a girlfriend in Orange County.

Investigators said Hill has refused to cooperate with detectives who are searching for Rucker.

Investigators have also searched Polk County and are continuing to conduct search warrants on Thursday.

Read: Reward offered for information in search for missing Winter Springs mom

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help them to come forward immediately.

There is a $5,000 reward for any tips that can help lead them to an arrest in this case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.