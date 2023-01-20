Lake County deputies open fire during standoff with man armed with rifle, handgun

Deputies opened fire on an armed man during a standoff Friday near Clermont, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said that they were called to a home on Pine Island Road near Montevista Road after someone asked that they check on the homeowner’s well-being.

Upon their arrival, deputies said that the man, whose identity they have not yet disclosed, confronted them armed with a rifle and a handgun.

They said that they sought cover and tried to communicate with the man, but he refused to speak with them and retreated into his home.

Crisis negotiators tried to work toward a peaceful resolution, but “as events unfolded, an officer involved shooting occurred,” Lake County Sgt. Jim Vachon said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, but deputies did not provide further details on the shooting.

No deputies were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is routine procedure.

