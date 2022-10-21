Lake County deputies search for man who approached boy at school bus stop
Lake County deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy said a man tried to get him to get into his car.
Deputies said the East Ridge Middle School student was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue on Thursday, when someone in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
The student then called his mom and ran to a nearby home to wait for the bus.
Detectives are still trying to figure out who that man is.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked the call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101.
