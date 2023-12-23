Lake County Engineer's Office details 2023 work, notes 'major' 2024 projects

Dec. 23—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is one in a series looking at what Lake County communities and agencies experienced in 2023 and what is facing them in 2024.

Funding channeled for a myriad of roads and bridges across the area has propelled several "emergency" projects forward, going into 2024, county officials reported this week.

Lake County Engineer Jim Gills, addressing the Lake County commissioners Dec. 21, noted his office currently has three "major" projects that are proceeding swiftly.

"Regarding the construction of the retaining wall on Williams Road (in Concord Township), weather permitting, the contractor expects to be done by the end of next week with the major part of the stuff and hopefully will be open by the first week in January," he said.

Tranche 1 funding for $1,306,968 was previously appropriated for Williams, which has been closed since early June.

Chief Deputy Engineer Traci Salkiewicz added a pre-construction meeting was held last week with Great Lakes Construction Co. for the Paine Road Retaining Wall and Bridge Replacement Project in Leroy Township.

Tentatively, she said, work will start at the beginning of March.

"Great Lakes is currently ordering all of their materials and supplies now, so we should start seeing construction by the end of January," Salkiewicz added, noting the project should be completed by early September.

Last month, bids were received by the commissioners — in accordance with specifications and proposal forms as prepared by Gills — who awarded a bid contract for $2,638,492 to the Hinckley-based firm.

The board previously appropriated Tranche 2 funding totaling $2,920,000 for Paine, which had been closed since last August.

Officials added that the "long-awaited" Ford Road Bridge (culvert) in Madison Township is seeing "good progress" and that preliminary plans have allowed the office to submit for Army Corps of Engineers permits.

The section of Ford over Talcott Creek — about 4.2 miles east of Blair Road and approximately 1.8 miles west of state Route 528 — has been closed since last August.

"We have purchased the main culvert and the engineer is on track with the drawings to be delivered right around the end of the week or the first week in January," Gills said. "We're getting ready to move forward."

In November, the board appropriated Tranche 3 funding, totaling $2,660,000, for repairs/improvements to Ford, which has served as a source of contention, internecine criticism, recrimination, and, additionally, accusations of "bad government" by Madison Township Trustee Ken Gauntner.

Gills, later, went on to note that the recently allotted money is dedicated to the construction of the project.

"Professional services and inspection will all be done through my office, along with associated costs....we are also pretty well on doing the environmental study for the core, so, again, we're moving right along," he added.

Blair Road, "which could (possibly) remain closed next" year, further described as part of the engineer's "good-faith request" to round out "four projects," will be taken up at a later time, the office confirmed, noting it has agreed, where allowable, to reimburse the Lake County General Fund.

Gills added that his office will continue to pursue any and all available federal or state grant funding.

Additionally, the office completed a paving project on Prouty Road in Concord Township and a bridge project on Sanctuary Drive in Kirtland Hills.

Demolition of the bridge began in June with work completed this fall.

The work included superstructure replacement with substructure repairs of the Sanctuary Drive Bridge over the East Branch of the Chagrin River.

According to the office, the existing two spans of single-span pre-stressed, non-composite box beams were replaced with a two-span continuous steel beam bridge, composite-reinforced concrete deck and semi-integral abutments on the existing substructure units.

Storm sewer updates and a new guardrail are also included, Salkiewicz noted.

The office saw the Prouty Road Resurfacing Project finished in Concord Township, with the second phase replacing five culverts between Morley and Auburn roads.

Work included a 1.5-foot widening slot on each side of the road, pavement milling, repairs and resurfacing, driveway repair, two feet of asphalt adjacent to the road edge, and site restoration, Gills said.

Salkiewicz added that tentative projects scheduled for 2024 include:

—The Middle Ridge Road Resurfacing Project, a joint project with Madison Village

—The Lockwood Road Resurfacing Project in Perry

—The Manchester Road Bridge Replacement Project in Perry

—The Hopkins Road Bridge Improvements Project in Mentor

—The Tyler Boulevard-Newell Creek Bridge Replacement Project in Mentor

—The Tyler Boulevard Superstructure Replacement Project in Mentor

—Booth Road Bridge Improvements in Kirtland

—Bishop Road Bridge Improvements in Willoughby Hills

Officials noted that the commissioners also approved funding for the resurfacing of all paved roads at the Lake County Fairgrounds, bringing the facility up to 2023 standards.