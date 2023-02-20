Lake County family seeks justice 8 years after young woman’s murder

A Lake County family is still searching for answers, eight years after a young woman’s body was found in Eustis.

24 year-old Shelly Arnold was murdered in 2015.

Her body was found mutilated in the woods of Doane Avenue.

Her mother still has a memorial in the area where her body was found.

She said she was living in Vermont at the time she learned her daughter was gone.

“Worst phone call I’ve ever got my life,” said Arnold’s mother Brenda Hill.

Eustis police are investigating this as a cold case.

Police said they still don’t have valuable new information to release at this point.

