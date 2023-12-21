Lake County food pantries, community partners continue to meet increased need

Dec. 20—Lake County food pantries continued to see bustling activity in 2023 as donation drives and campaigns cycled swiftly to aid residents and organizations in need.

And with the weather getter colder, demand tends to rise significantly, according to Emily Walker, spokesperson for the Painesville United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

"We do always see an increase in clients in the winter months not only for those whose jobs in fields such as construction are impacted but also because many businesses reduce employee hours after the holidays. And, there's also the simple fact that heat and electricity costs rise in winter, particularly for those in homes that are poorly insulated or in need of expensive repairs.""And, unfortunately, an impactful trend we see is the increasing strain caused by higher rents, utilities and taxable goods on families with limited incomes, which has caused many to seek help for the first time in their lives."

Additionally, Walker noted pantries in the area continue to see greater needs and, frequently, fewer donations.

To combat this trend, the pantry started using some of its monetary donations to buy, in bulk, "desperately needed taxables," like toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning supplies, which Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits cannot be used to purchase.

A few years ago, the church also began offering to deliver supplies to clients who are shut-ins.

Walker added Painesville United Methodist's pantry requires that first-timers bring identification showing a 44077 or 44045 ZIP code.

Visitors are free to come on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, but only once in a calendar month.

"We also have ways to serve those without a street address," Walker said.

This year, the pantry has served over 700 clients, a client being one person or a large family.

"Each (client) leaves us with 25 pounds of supplies, which, obviously, is not feeding anyone for an entire month, and we have handled some 18,000 pounds of supplies (to date) this year," Walker said. "We function with a crew of less than 10 very dedicated volunteers who purchase, pack, distribute, and do whatever else is needed."

What the pantry specifically gives out depends on what's received, with principals working to make adjustments for diabetics and those with other dietary and medical restrictions.

"Everyone gets certain basics, but we also may receive items that may appeal to only a few or which help in different ways," Walker said. "That explains things like a large assortment of jigsaw puzzles that can be either kept or borrowed and returned. Our area is blessed with many groups who reach out to those in need and we all hope to continue to help as long as there is a need for our services."

Though the majority of the pantry's support comes from the church's members, it remains "deeply indebted" to the United Way of Lake County for its support.

"We also have received generous donations from other churches, such as Hope Ridge (United Methodist Church in Concord Township)," Walker added, "which do not have food pantries of their own, and, often, members of our congregation have been instrumental in obtaining donations from preschools, public schools and various businesses, even some from out of state."

Like many pantries, Painesville United Methodist also continues to address and fight misconceptions about the populations provided for.

"Ignorant people often suggest that the people being served should just 'get a job' and point to all the places that can't find anyone to hire," Walker said. "But the truth is, most of our clients are elderly, physically disabled, caregivers, or unqualified for the jobs that are available....and many of those are employed, but in jobs with low salaries, no benefits, and/or can only work part of the time."

Additionally, St. John Vianney in Mentor has seen an increase in need due to high food prices, and the end of the school year when students lose access to free breakfasts and lunches.

"We appreciate the variety given to us (from UWLC), especially the kid-friendly food like peanut butter and jelly, cereal and apple juice," said coordinator Joyce Ristau, recalling one child who was excited to receive milk and cereal.

"I'll never forget the joy in his voice when exclaiming to his father that they can have milk on their cereal tomorrow — things so many of us take for granted," she added.

According to UWLC, 25,840 Lake County residents are estimated to be living with food insecurity, reflecting 11.2 percent of the population.

Moreover, a total of 6,770 children in Lake County are estimated to be living with food insecurity, which reflects 14.2 percent of that population.

Nearly one-third of Lake County residents struggle to afford basic needs, the nonprofit added, including the "working poor" — which make up a stark 24 percent — who do not benefit from government assistance, in addition to the 7 percent who live in poverty.

"We used to serve three or four families a week, before the pandemic, and we get anywhere from 18 to 20 families now, particularly with the recent change to the SNAP benefits, so I'm glad we can help," said Deanna Weaver of Painesville Church of the Nazarene. "We're so thankful."

In addressing food insecurity, UWLC coordinates over 100 food drives a year, purchasing over $100,000 in items for pantries.

The nonprofit, which hosts quarterly pantry meetings, was also instrumental in assisting Mentor Public Schools in launching its food market.

United Way President and CEO Dione DeMitro noted the importance of continuing to convene pantries to share information about other community services.

"Many of our most vulnerable friends and neighbors end up utilizing the food pantries as their front door to all of the other services, which is why we need to make sure our partners are educated regarding and using 2-1-1," she said. "Chances are, if someone is suffering from food scarcity, they certainly are struggling with financial instability and possibly their overall health.

"It is also incredibly important that we ask our pantry partners what they need from us to help the most people so we magnify our impact."

For a list of food pantries, visit uwlc.org/food-pantries.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is one in a series looking at what Lake County communities and agencies experienced in 2023 and what is facing them in 2024.