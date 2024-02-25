Lake County Genealogical Society to hear from expert

Feb. 25—The Lake County Genealogical Society will be holding its Feb. 29 meeting via Zoom, starting at 10 a.m.

Following a brief business meeting, guest speaker Deborah A. Abbott will present "A Gift of Love: Who's Writing Your Story?" During the lecture she will explain why it may be a good idea for people to fill in the blanks of their own lives to perhaps give future generations a look at how they truly were as a person, according to a news release.

There will be a brief question-and-answer session at the end of her presentation.

Abbott is a professional genealogist specializing in genealogical methodology, manuscript collections, and African American family research. She has articles published in the Ohio Genealogy News and FamilyTree Magazine.

She also teaches monthly classes entitled "Using Ancestry.com in Genealogy Research" at the Lakewood Public Library and coordinates the "Genealogy and Family History Clinic" for the Cleveland Public Library, the release stated.

All are welcome to attend the meetings which generally are via Zoom on the last Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. To contact the organization for an invitation to the Zoom session or to learn more about the group, visit its website, www.lcgsohio.org.

It is not necessary to be a member to attend this monthly meeting, the release stated.

Those who do not have a computer can join the Zoom meeting from their tablet or phone; call Cynthia at 440-951-0914 to get the phone number for the meeting.