Lake County Genealogical Society plans hybrid meeting

Jan. 10—The Lake County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at Morley Public Library, 18 Phelps St. in Painesville.

This meeting will be a hybrid gathering with an on-line speaker who will be available on Zoom, according to a news release.

Following the business meeting, the guest speaker, via the internet, will be Denise E. Cross, a certified genealogist, who will be presenting her program "They Had Names: Identifying Children Represented by Tick Marks in Pre-1850 Censuses."

For those who are interested in listening to the program but unable to attend the meeting at Morley, there will be a link at www.lcgsohio.org to receive an invitation to the Zoom presentation.

The meeting also will be recognizing the 50th Anniversary of LCGS membership in the Ohio Genealogical Society.

Following the induction of the 2024-2025 officers will be a potluck lunch. Attendees are asked to bring a main dish to share and their place setting. A cake will be provided for dessert.