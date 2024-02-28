Lake County GOP's Lincoln Day Dinner to feature Vivek Ramaswamy

Feb. 28—The Lake County Republican Party is hosting its annual Lincoln Day Dinner and will feature Ohio native and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as special guest speaker.

The event will take place March 12 at Regovich Catering, located at 33150 Lakeland Blvd. in Eastlake. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a VIP private reception, cost is $250, followed at 6 by a general reception, cost is $150.

Dinner, which costs $100, will be served at 6:30.

Additional speakers include U.S. Senate, Ohio Supreme Court and locally endorsed March 19 Primary Election candidates.

The Lake County Republican Party headquarters is located at 505 Liberty St. in Painesville.

For more information visit lakegop.com or contact Dale Fellows at 216-299-2330.