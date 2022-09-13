Lake County jail achieves 100 percent inspection rating

Sep. 13—Another honor has been bestowed upon the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the staff.

The department recently received notice that the jail facility located in Painesville achieved 100% on its annual inspection. The State Jail Inspector stated the jail scored "100% of the Essential and a 100% of the Important Standards Inspected for 2022 Full-Service Jail Inspection Schedule year."

The various jail standards form the basis for 200 policies and procedures that govern the operations of the jail system.

"I want to congratulate our Corrections Division which includes corrections officers, nurses, clerical staff, kitchen staff, treatment counselors, maintenance staff, IT support, court deputies, jail volunteers and more," Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said. "These professionals do amazing work each day housing over 300 persons arrested, awaiting trial, serving sentence or awaiting transfer to Ohio prisons.

"This includes dealing everyday with persons with medical issues, mental health issues and drug and alcohol addictions. I can not say enough about the exceptional work they do every day and I thank them for their service."