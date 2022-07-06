Lake County jail inmate, 57, charged with killing daughter's boyfriend, dies in custody

TAVARES — The man charged with killing his daughter’s boyfriend on Whitney Road in Leesburg on June 22 has died in jail after experiencing some sort of medical episode, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

James M. Carlton, 57, was arrested at a bar in Marion County shortly after he was accused of shooting Austin Graham, 26.

Deputies were called to Whitney Road, west of Leesburg off State Road 44, at 2:50 p.m., where they found Graham on the side of the road.

A witness told investigators he saw Carlton shoot Graham. The man gave deputies a description of Carlton’s vehicle, which was traced to the County Line Bar in Marion County.

According to the arrest affidavit, Carlton told a detective he was going to “plead the Fifth,” but then confessed that he told Graham that he was “going to shoot him in the face.”

Deputies found a handgun in his pocket and a spent shell casing in the front seat of his car.

“The arrestee continued to make comments indicting that he shot the victim due to previous behavior of the victim toward the arrestee’s daughter,” the arrest affidavit said.

He was taken to the Marion County Jail and held there for seven days on a murder charge. He was transferred to the Lake County jail and held there for three days.

While at the Lake jail, he told staffers he was not feeling well. A nurse ordered that he be transferred to Advent Health Waterman where he died the next day.

Sheriff’s officials said he died as the result of some type of “medical episode.”

