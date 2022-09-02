Lake County judge sentences man to life in prison after guilty verdict in murder trial

TAVARES — A man charged with helping kidnap two men, putting them into the trunk of a car that was set on fire, and then shot at, is guilty, a Lake County jury decided Friday.

Jose Luis Santiago De Jesus, 46, was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping, one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Circuit Judge G. Richard Singeltary sentenced him to the mandatory life sentence without parole.

De Jesus is one of four men charged with murder in a case involving revenge, drugs, weapons, a sloppy coverup, loose lips and an intended murder victim who lived to tell the tale.

But in the end, it was about the murder victim “disrespecting” a drug dealer by stealing his pressure washer and hocking it for $60.

The case began in late November 2017

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies got their first inkling of trouble when someone spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang on fire less than a mile southeast of Schofield Road and U.S. 27 in Clermont on Nov. 27, 2017.

Ishmile Ramirez had climbed out of the burning car and was trying to flag down someone for help.

He said he went to an apartment complex in Orlando with his friend, John Hotchkiss, who went there to buy cocaine.

After waiting 10 to 15 minutes in his aunt’s Mustang, Ramirez knocked on the door and was greeted by a man named Ivan Figueroa-Serrano. He was holding a firearm, and he ordered Ramirez to lie on the floor.

He said Hotchkiss was being held in a chokehold by a man named Alex Arroyo.

“This is what you get when you hang out with him,” Figueroa-Serrano told Ramirez.

Unbeknownst to Hotchkiss, the theft was captured on a home security video system.

“No one should steal from us. If they do, they should die,” Assistant State Attorney Nick Camuccio quoted De Jesus as saying.

Ramirez testified he was ordered to bind Hotchkiss’ hands with duct tape. He was then struck in the head with the firearm.

Both men were then loaded into the trunk of the Mustang and driven by two men to a 7-Eleven convenience store in Clermont. Arroyo and Figueroa Serrano followed in a BMW.

They picked up another man, Angel Colon-Santiago, who had called asking for a ride.

Surveillance video at the store showed De Jesus was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Mustang, which was being driven by a man named Natalio Lugo Villegas.

They left the store at 9:58 p.m. There was a gas can sitting on the front seat.

They arrived at the remote Schofield Road area, and Figueroa-Serano, De Jesus and Villegas got out and began talking, Ramirez said. Within minutes, the Mustang was set on fire.

Hotchkiss and Ramirez discovered that the trunk had been opened and tried to climb out.

“Ramirez noticed Ivan Figueroa-Serrano standing approximately 10 yards behind the vehicle, and then … heard approximately seven gunshots,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Both men climbed back into the trunk.

Shortly afterward, Ramirez climbed out of the trunk. The men were gone. He tried but failed to move Hotchkiss.

Colon-Santiago told detectives that De Jesus had blood on his white sweatshirt and was later soaking it in a pail of water with bleach to get the stain out.

The attorneys made their cases during the trial

Prosecutor Camuccio, snapping on a pair of rubber gloves, held up the pants for jurors to see. Law enforcement officers found the pail with bleach and water.

“You don’t get blood on your pants just by being there. He might just as well have had blood on his hands,” he said.

Defense attorney Candace Hawthorne ripped Colon-Santiago’s testimony, saying he has been convicted of 18 felonies, not to mention two misdemeanors relating to dishonesty.

She described him as Serrano’s “right-hand man.”

She also decried his testimony that he heard 16 shots fired at the Mustang, and claimed the group had an AR-15 and an AK-47. Law enforcement officials never found such weapons.

He told detectives he was high when he was picked up at the store and fell asleep in the back seat.

Crime scene technicians found nine .40-caliber shell casings near the car. Hotchkiss was struck two times with bullets. Authorities had to identify his remains with dental records.

Prosecutors relied on 6½ hours of cellphone records tracing the suspects’ whereabouts for every stage of the crime. They also showed a surveillance video of Colon-Santiago at the convenience store.

Hawthorne blasted that evidence, too, saying that cell tower records show only that her client was in the area but not in a specific car.

Figueroa Serrano is scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 19. No trial date has been set for Villegas. Arroya died in jail before he could be tried.

