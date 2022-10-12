Lake County jury recommends life sentence, not death penalty, for 2017 Clermont killing

TAVARES — The man who was so enraged when two men stole his pressure washer that he kidnapped them, had them shot, and had their car set ablaze with them still in the vehicle should not be sentenced to death, a jury decided Tuesday.

“Choose life,” Assistant Public Defender Morris Carranza begged jurors. Death sentence recommendations must be unanimous. It is not clear what the vote tally was.

Ivan Enrique Figueroa Serrano, 39, had already been found guilty in the slaying of John Hotchkiss and the attempted murder of Ishmile Ramirez. After the jury decided against recommending the death penalty Tuesday, Circuit Judge G. Richard Singeltary imposed the mandatory life sentence for principal to first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, attempted felony murder and arson of an occupied structure.

Here is how the crime unfolded

Hotchkiss and Ramirez had gone to an Orlando apartment in 2017 to buy drugs from Serrano, according to prosecutors. Ramirez waited outside in his aunt’s Ford Mustang. When Hotchkiss didn’t return after 20 minutes, he knocked on the door.

Serrano opened the door with a gun in his hand and ordered him to hit the floor. Across the room, Hotchkiss was battling to survive a chokehold.

“This is what happens when you hang out with him,” Serrano told Ramirez, according to prosecutors.

The two had been spotted on apartment surveillance video taking the pressure washer. They took it to a pawn shop, where they hocked it for $60, according to court testimony.

Serrano ordered Ramirez to bind Hotchkiss’ wrists with duct tape. When Hotchkiss began arguing, Serrano hit Ramirez in the head with the pistol.

Serrano ordered Ramirez and Serrano to get into the trunk of the Mustang. He then ordered two men to drive to Clermont. He followed in a luxury car with a can of gasoline sitting on the front seat.

After Serrano picked up a friend at a convenience store near Clermont, both cars proceeded to remote Schofield Road

It was there that a man named Alex Nelson Arroyo, 45, began pouring gasoline on the car and setting it on fire, prosecutors said.

Ramirez and Hotchkiss discovered that the trunk was partially open. Ramirez climbed out only to find a man named Natalio Luego Villegas, 46, firing a .40-caliber pistol into the trunk. Ramirez climbed back into the car. Moments later, Ramirez climbed out again, and this time, Serrano and the other men were gone.

Ramirez ran to U.S. 27, where he began trying to flag down drivers for help.

By the time Lake County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, the car was fully engulfed. Ramirez said he tried to get Hotchkiss out, but realized he was dead.

The jury had to decide: Recommend the death penalty or life in prison?

Assistant State Attorney Nick Camuccio argued that Serrano met three statutory aggravators for the death penalty: the crime was cold, calculated and premeditated; it was heinous, atrocious and cruel; and the murder occurred during the commission of a felony (kidnapping).

Circuit Judge G. Richard Singeltary.

Defense mental health experts testified about brain scans, childhood trauma, drug use and other information trying to sway jurors.

“Are they (the mitigating factors)" enough to excuse his behavior, Camuccio asked in his closing argument.

A state expert argued that the depression was not serious enough to warrant mitigation.

Jurors are instructed to weigh aggravators against mitigators. The aggravators clearly outweighed the extenuating circumstances, the prosecutor argued.

Carranza pointed to testimony claiming that Serrano had a birth defect known as the FOXP2 gene.

Assistant Public Defender Morris Carranza is shown during a different trial.

It attaches itself to a person’s DNA and controls other genes. It can affect the growth of brain cells and their ability to transmit materials between them.

He also reminded them of testimony about childhood brain injuries and domestic abuse to his mother by his stepfather. It was so horrific that it actually changed his brain makeup.

Because of these factors, he had poor impulse control, making premeditation impossible, Carranza argued.

He was also taking several drugs, which caused him to be in a severe mental disturbance. He suffered severe depression, especially after his sister died.

And yet, Carranza asked, “is he beyond redemption? Is he so worthless he should die?”

He kept repeating a quote from Mother Teresa: “If you want to change the world, go home and love your family.”

Serrano has six children and has always supported his friends and family, Carranza said.

One thing that might have caught the jurors’ attention was the fact that Villegas, the man who did the shooting, was sentenced to a 25-year prison term.

The man who detectives said drove the Mustang, Jose Luis Santiago DeJesus, was sentenced to life in prison last month.

Camuccio quoted DeJesus as saying, “No one should steal from us. If they do, they should die.”

Arroyo died in jail before he could face trial.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Lake County, Florida jury recommends life sentence in Clermont killing