Lake County Juvenile Court adopts amended pay scale
Jan. 2—The Lake County Common Pleas Court's Juvenile Division has adopted Amended Local Rule XIX, providing an hourly pay scale for those appointed assist a domestic or juvenile court in determining what is in a minor child's best interest.
In a journal entry signed by Judge Michael DeLeone, a guardian ad litem appointed to a case involving an allocation of parental rights and responsibilities, custody, parenting time, companionship, or visitation rights will be paid $150 per hour for all reasonable and necessary time expended.
That will also be the rate for guardian ad litems appointed to a private filing of a case involving abuse, neglect, or dependency.
According to the Ohio State Bar Association, a guardian ad litem is appointed to assist a domestic or juvenile court in determining what is in a minor child's best interest.