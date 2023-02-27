Lake County Juvenile Court Judge Karen Lawson dies, official says

Feb. 26—Lake County Juvenile Court Judge Karen Lawson has died, according to a release from Dale Fellows, chairman of the Lake County Republican Party.

His release stated: "We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of beloved Judge Karen Lawson.

Her life and legacy as our outstanding Juvenile Court Judge will never be forgotten!

More information will be forthcoming about the commemoration of her life.

For now, please keep her and her family in your prayers."

On Nov. 4, 2008 Lawson won the election for Judge of the Lake County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division, according to the Lake County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division. She made history as the first female to serve Lake County as Juvenile Court Judge. In November 2014 Judge Lawson was elected to serve a second term.