Lake County man who allegedly attacked Capitol police on Jan. 6 arrested in Orlando

A Lake County man has become the latest Florida resident arrested for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, accused of a litany of offenses including attacking police officers with a makeshift flagpole.

The Wednesday arrest of David Kennedy Homol in Orlando came after evidence arose against him in the lead-up to the trial and conviction of his younger half-brother Dillon Homol for similar offenses last year.

A 16-page federal complaint contained photos and screenshots of videos allegedly showing the Homol brothers at the Capitol before and during the attempted insurrection sparked by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud in his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. David Homol, of Umatilla, faces charges from entering a restricted building and obstructing an official proceeding to attacking law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Federal investigators said the brothers exchanged messages online weeks before the Washington D.C. rally that devolved into a riot, with David Homol suggesting the two “take my lightweight vests for safety” and bring along plastic drainage pipes that “[c]an be used as a weapon.”

“You & I have NOT taken a big trip together. Perhaps this should be THE ONE,” said one message, according to court filings. Another read, “This may be too good, too historical to pass up.”

At the riots, David Homol was seen wearing a scarf in the design of the American flag, according to investigators. Some of the photos included in the complaint show Homol wearing a camouflage hat, while in others he wore a black helmet with an American flag design on the side. Video also shows a man alleged to be David Homol swinging a makeshift flagpole at police officers as he and other rioters approached the Capitol.

“The corrupt politicians should be relieved this was NOT an armed rebellion. It clearly was a statement of strength of We The People,” said a message David Homol sent to his half-brother, according to the complaint. Once the riots were over, Homol messaged a Facebook group dedicated to coordinating other participants. “Make politicians fear We The People again,” he wrote.

David Homol’s alleged role in the insurrection did not emerge publicly until the weeks before Dillon Homol’s trial last September, where the elder brother was preparing to appear as a witness.

Dillon Homol was arrested in March 2021, after he was identified by former classmates who saw videos he posted to Facebook of him at the Capitol, including one in which he declared, “They can’t stop us all. Come on, we’re going into the Capitol. They can’t stop us all.”

“American people are sick and tired of it, we’re tired of it, the communist cops of Washington DC,” Dillon Homol said as he marched to the Capitol. “We’re storming the Capitol building. We’re storming the Capitol, this is our country.”

After his arrest, the then-22-year-old told investigators he believed Trump was leading the march to the Capitol after his “Stop The Steal” rally in which he urged his multitude of supporters to “fight like hell” to prevent the 2020 election results from being certified.

The younger Homol was convicted of four misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct inside a restricted building. Federal prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence, while his attorneys requested he be sentenced to probation.

The Homol brothers are two of more than 110 Floridians arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riots. Many have ties to right-wing extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, with members of those groups who attended the insurrection facing charges of seditious conspiracy.

On the three-year anniversary of the Capitol riot last weekend, three other alleged insurrectionists who were already under house arrest were arrested at a ranch in Groveland, after authorities said they cut their ankle monitors and fled.