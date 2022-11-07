Lake County man arrested for impersonating police officer

A Umatilla man is behind bars after being caught impersonating a police officer.

Joshua Mazenka, 18, is being charged with impersonating a police officer and having red and blue lights on a vehicle.

On Nov. 2 around 10 p.m., officers were called to the Winn-Dixie Plaza on State Road 19 in Eustis regarding a vehicle with police lights that was impersonating a police officer.

According to a news release, a black Mercedes with police lights was stopped with another vehicle in the plaza.

Eustis police stopped the driver of the Mercedes, Mazenka, who after being read his Miranda rights, spoke to officers about the incident.

Mazenka told officers that he was driving on SR-19 when he saw a dark-colored vehicle stopped on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. Joshua told the officer that he turned on the red and blue lights on his vehicle’s rear window for safety when he stopped to render assistance.

According to the police report, Mazenka saw a deputy pull up behind him and knew he was in trouble, so he left the scene.

Mazenka told officers that he thought it was best to stop in the Winn-Dixie Plaza and wait for law enforcement.

Mazenka then told officers that he was stopped by Lake County deputies recently because of the lights and the deputies took the lights off the front grill of his vehicle and let him go.

According to the police report, Mazenka said that he had an airsoft pistol and a pellet rifle in the trunk, but he did not have any firearms.

Mazenka was placed under arrest and taken to the Lake County Jail.

He is being held on a $6,000 bail.

