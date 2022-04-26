Lake County: More details released in sheriff's deputy shooting at suspects' car

LADY LAKE — New details are emerging in the deputy-involved shooting of suspects in a car that allegedly tried to run the deputy over during a traffic stop.

Because the Monday afternoon incident is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the deputy’s name has not been released. But the sheriff’s office has released the names of three suspects.

They are Jeffrey Gilbert, 20, the driver; Pierre D’Hait, 20, the front seat passenger; and Calvin Williams, 20, who has been identified as the rear seat passenger.

The deputy had received a report of shoplifting at the Walmart in Leesburg when he spotted the suspect’s white Dodge Charger at 3:40 p.m. headed north on U.S. 27/441. The driver pulled into the entrance to Water Oaks Estates, according to sheriff's Lt. John Herrell.

The car was blocked by a gate, so the driver did a three-point turn. At that point, the deputy got out of his car and ordered the car to stop. When the car moved toward him, he fired the shots, said sheriff’s Lt. John Herrell.

The vehicle then took off.

This is the car driven by suspects who tried to run over a Lake County Sheriff's deputy on Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies followed the car to the Country Life mobile home park south of Leesburg, about 10 miles away. The car careened down a deeply rutted dirt road, and the three suspects jumped out and started running. They were arrested at a nearby Dunkin’ doughnut shop on U.S. 27.

Employees told deputies they saw the three hanging around the restroom. After the men were arrested, deputies found a glass jar, scales, and 2-gallon style lock plastic bags. The bags and jars contained marijuana.

Two of the suspects were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries. There were at least two bullet holes in the car windows. As of Tuesday, one of the men had been released from the hospital.

Williams and D’Haiti were arrested and charged with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of schedule one drugs with intent to sell. Gilbert was charged with those crimes and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a law enforcement officer.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard operating procedure.

A case from 2021

Last year, a sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a man in a wooded area near DeLand.

In that case, residents called the sheriff’s office to report an armed man spooking horses in a pasture in the 43000 block of Cooter Pond Road. Neighbors told him to leave because he was trespassing on private property.

The man, Daniel P. Sayre, fled from law enforcement. When deputies caught up with him, he refused commands to stop moving and apparently grabbed Deputy’ Brian Schneider’s rifle barrel and was shot.

Sayre did not have a weapon with him when he was shot, but neighbors said they saw him with a homemade spear a long gun or a stick.

Wildlife law enforcement officers later found a shotgun in the area where Sayre had fled.

Sayre was charged with armed trespassing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest without violence. He had previously been convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Sayre’s sister, who had come to pick up her brother at his request, said he is mentally ill.

That shooting was also investigated by FDLE, which is standard procedure. Schneider was cleared by the State Attorney’s Office and reinstated to the department, but with remedial training. Deputies are instructed not to have their finger on the trigger guard, not the trigger, until they are ready to shoot, Herrell said.

The agency has no policy against shooting at cars.

“Deputies can use their weapons if they believe they are in danger or others,” Herrell said.

