Lake County NAACP plans annual Freedom Fund Banquet

Oct. 17—The Lake County NAACP is planning its annual Freedom Fund Banquet, where it will recognize local high school students, educators and other community members while working to raise funds to support scholarships.

The banquet is the county NAACP branch's "biggest event" of the year, according to the event committee.

"This event is the major source of funding for the scholarships we award to Lake County high school students each year," the committee stated.

This 2023 banquet is set to start at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26. It will take place at the American-Croatian Lodge, 34900 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake.

Six scholarship winners will be recognized at the banquet, said county NAACP Executive Committee member Frances Webb. This year's recipients are Christopher Fonseca, Blaise Parker-Collins and April Tornes-Dominguez of Harvey High School, Jordan Robinson of Wickliffe High School, Elizabeth Soto of Lake Catholic High School and Mackenzie Thompson of Andrews Osborne Academy.

Webb said organizers considered student grade point averages, community involvement and submitted essays.

She stated that the county NAACP will also recognize teachers and counselors from those schools "who have made a significant impact in the lives of our minority scholarship recipients."

"Sometimes there are just teachers that actually want to go the extra mile," Webb added.

The county NAACP will also recognize its four Community Impact Award winners at the banquet, she said. This year's honorees are:

—Robin Hopkins for the Selma C. Hall Community Education and Community Legal Award,

—Patrolman Kyle Ochsner for the Robert H. Fountain Community Public Safety & Public Service Award,

—Angie Fairbanks for the Dr. William J. Rucker Community Medical Award

—Toreria Cooper for the Rev. Vincent R. Miller Community Impact Award

Webb said that Cleveland Foundation Philanthropic Advisor Shanette Buford-Brazzell will address the banquet.

The event is also set to include networking opportunities, entertainment, raffles and a cash bar, according to its webpage.

According to Webb, peace is the "purpose and theme" of this year's banquet.

"With so much going on in the Middle East with war and the social climate that we currently are in, we trust that coming together as a community to support each other is a vital part of keeping harmony in our world," she said.

"We support our youth and their endeavors because we know they are our future decision makers and community leaders," Webb added. "We also want to acknowledge those that are currently on the frontline of hope, change and positivity."

According to Webb, people can donate money or purchase tickets or tables by visiting lakecountynaacpohio.org or by calling 440-639-1008. A link to purchase tickets was not available on the website as of publication time.