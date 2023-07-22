Lake County Narcotics Agency awarded $67,500 through RecoveryOhio grant

Jul. 21—The Lake County Narcotics Agency has been awarded $67,500 as part of Gov. Mike DeWine's RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund.

According to a news release from the governor's office, DeWine announced that nearly three dozen local drug task forces in Ohio are receiving state support for their work to disrupt the drug trade and promote substance use awareness, prevention, and recovery.

More than $2.4 million in grants from the RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund will be awarded among 32 existing drug task forces to help them identify high-level drug traffickers, dismantle large drug trafficking organizations, interrupt the flow of money and drugs from international cartels and prevent the sale of illegal narcotics to those suffering from substance use disorder, according to the release.

"Illegal drugs harm too many Ohioans every year, and these grant funds will ensure that the state's drug task forces can continue their daily battle to push back against this scourge," DeWine said.

According to the release, grant funding will also be used to support the mission of the RecoveryOhio initiative, which aims to increase substance use and mental health awareness, implement age-appropriate prevention education in schools, connect those who need help with treatment and promote recovery.

DeWine worked in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly to secure funding for these grants in the operating budget. The program is administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.

Lake County Narcotics Agency Director Pat Hengst said this is one of three grants the department is awarded each year as part of a statewide task force. The funds are used to connect low-level offenders with addictions with providers as well as promoting educational tools such as computer-accessible video modules as part of the DREAM Program.

"This is very much more of a public service and community outreach grant than enforcement," Hengst said. "I think this is the fifth year of the RecoveryOhio grant and it has been a great program for us. I'd like to think we are putting the money to good use."