Lake County, ODOT officials detail complete, current road projects

Nov. 24—It's been a busy 11 months for road construction projects in Lake County, officials from multiple entities announced last week, noting "major" developments have been completed with other undertakings currently in the works.

ODOT

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the replacement of the bridges on state Route 2 over Worden Road in Wickliffe will be completed soon.

Additionally, Route 2 eastbound between East 305th Street and Lloyd Road will remain reduced to two lanes through November, with traffic pattern shifts, for bridge construction.

Worden Road under Route 2 also has various lane restrictions for bridge replacement. It is closed southbound through November, with a detour from Lake Shore Boulevard to Lloyd Road to Lakeland Boulevard.

Northbound traffic remains open, the department confirmed.

"Work is winding down on this project," said ODOT District 12 Public Information Officer Brent Kovacs. "Most work will be completed by the end of the month on state Route 2. On Worden Road, various minor work remains through late December, however, our goal is to re-open by late November."

The state Route 86 resurfacing — Painesville-Warren Road, between Bank Street and Mildon Drive, in Painesville and Concord and Leroy townships — has various lane restrictions maintained by flaggers.

Estimated completion, Kovacs noted, is set, too, for the end of the month.

"Work is almost completed, and very minor work remains," he said.

The project to replace the deck on the state Route 615-Center Street Bridge, between Carpenter and Lindsay drives over the railroad tracks in Mentor, remains reduced to one lane in each direction, with an alternate route from state Route 2 to state Route 306 to U.S. Route 20.

"Bridge and road work is nearly completed and lane restrictions will remain in place through early December," Kovacs said. "Next year, all work will be under the bridge specifically to paint it. There will not be any lane restrictions next year."

The project is estimated to be complete by October.

Lake County

The Lake County Engineer's Office completed two projects this year, noted Chief Deputy Engineer Traci Salkiewicz.

"We had a paving project on Prouty Road in Concord Township and a bridge project on Sanctuary Drive in Kirtland Hills," she said.

Demolition of the bridge began in June with work completed last month.

The work covered by the plans and specifications included superstructure replacement with substructure repairs of the Sanctuary Drive Bridge over the East Branch of the Chagrin River.

According to the office, the existing two spans of single-span pre-stressed, non-composite box beams were replaced with a two-span continuous steel beam bridge, composite-reinforced concrete deck and semi-integral abutments on the existing substructure units.

Storm sewer updates and a new guardrail are also included.

Additionally, the office saw the Prouty Road Resurfacing Project finished in Concord Township, with the second phase replacing five culverts between Morley and Auburn roads.

Work included a 1.5-foot widening slot on each side of the road, pavement milling, repairs and resurfacing, driveway repair, two feet of asphalt adjacent to the road edge, and site restoration.

Lake County Engineer Jim Gills recently noted that work has started on three significant projects, including the "long-awaited" Ford Road Bridge (culvert) in Madison Township, as the Lake County commissioners adopted resolutions to move construction forward.

On Nov. 16, the board awarded a bid contract for $2,638,492 to the Great Lakes Construction Co. of Hinckley for the Paine Road Retaining Wall and Bridge Replacement Project.

Bids were received by the commissioners earlier this month, in accordance with specifications and proposal forms as prepared by Gills.

"Great Lakes is ready to go and (they) plan to move in the first part of the summer so things will be happening," he said.

Paine Road has been closed since last August, Gills noted.

Additionally, the board appropriated "Tranche 3" funding for repairs and improvements to Ford Road — which has served as a source of contention, internecine criticism and recrimination since its closure over 455 days ago — for $2,660,000.

"That's all dedicated to the construction of the project and this (resolution) will allow us to continue to move forward rapidly," Gills said. "Professional services and inspection will all be done through my office, along with associated costs.

"We are also pretty well on doing the environmental study for the core, so we're moving right along."

"Tranche 1" funds for $1,306,968 were previously appropriated for Williams Road in Concord Township, which has been closed since early June, in addition to "Tranche 2" funds, totaling $2,920,000 for Paine.

Blair Road, in Madison, described as part of the engineer's "good-faith request" for four projects (which could be "closed next year...."), will be taken up at a later time, the office confirmed, noting it has agreed, where allowable, to reimburse the Lake County General Fund.

Gills added that his office will continue to pursue "any and all" available federal or state grant funding.